RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 5,898 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 19,449.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 528,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 525,332 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 47,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 58.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,747. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.