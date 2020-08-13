RMB Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

MLM stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,797. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,880 shares of company stock worth $5,269,146 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

