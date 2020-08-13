RMB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 220,054 BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 220,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,101,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 205,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 61,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 41.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 160,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,266. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

