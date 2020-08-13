RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 120,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,320. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Tortoise Energy Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

