RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of AdaptHealth worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $8,000,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $6,220,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $2,112,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07 and a beta of -0.07.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

