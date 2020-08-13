RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,443 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Repay worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Repay by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 4.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 189,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $224,953.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 260,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,909 shares of company stock valued at $13,381,680 in the last ninety days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 12,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. Repay Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

