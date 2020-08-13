RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

FTEC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.73. 3,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,882. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $91.13.

