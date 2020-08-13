RMB Capital Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125,458 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 16,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,258,000.00 and a beta of 2.12. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRS. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen lowered Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

