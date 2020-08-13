RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 89,310 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of WPX Energy worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 52.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

WPX Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.38. 214,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,703,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.54. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

