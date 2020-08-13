RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,624 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBCF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. 5,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

