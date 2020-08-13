RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,345 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Digimarc worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DMRC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 731,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 30.3% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 86,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 167.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Digimarc by 25.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 196,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Digimarc Corp has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $199.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 137.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

DMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

