RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,955 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of NeoGenomics worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.16. 15,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,304. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -810.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,105,358.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,469.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $3,246,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,054,368.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

