RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.84. 352,892 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

