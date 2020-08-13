RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,350 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.80. 8,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,149. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In related news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,083 shares of company stock worth $4,594,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

