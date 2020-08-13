RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,731 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Kadant worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,847.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $828,314 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

