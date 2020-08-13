RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,604 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. 9,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,052. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.70. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,555.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,445.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

