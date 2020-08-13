RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 23,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,290. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 133.84, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQC. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

