RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 30.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter worth $9,180,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 19.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FMS shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.11. 2,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

