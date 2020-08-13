RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $107.05. 5,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,041. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.