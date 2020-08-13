RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. 227,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,001. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

