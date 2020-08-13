RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,545 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.61. The stock had a trading volume of 140,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,842. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

