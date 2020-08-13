RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 11,837 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Skyline worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Skyline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Skyline by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Skyline by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Skyline by 3,576.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

SKY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,203. Skyline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

