RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 12,320 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,144.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,014,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,963 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,936,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,712,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 453,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,281,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

