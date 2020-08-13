RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 20,080 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,080 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Palomar worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Palomar by 6.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Palomar by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,141. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $69,383,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew T. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,267,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,206,692 shares of company stock valued at $74,974,341 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

