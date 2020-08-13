RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,407 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.83.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.40. 10,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,046. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.