RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 40,375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,375 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 307,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,022,834. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23.

