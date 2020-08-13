RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,516.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,488.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,377.80. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

