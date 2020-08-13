RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,934 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Carnival worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Carnival by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 645,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 236,082 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 627,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Carnival by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 336,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,343 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $1,703,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Carnival by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 39,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Carnival plc has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($1.78). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

