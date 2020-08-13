Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,442. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,500,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

