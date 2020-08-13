Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 466.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RUBY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 160,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.18. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.