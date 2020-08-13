Rupaya (RUPX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. Rupaya has a total market cap of $10,786.97 and $11.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupaya alerts:

42-coin (42) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,500.73 or 3.85671349 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020876 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000289 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.