Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $384.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58,812 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $384,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $27.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,507.70. The stock had a trading volume of 48,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,487.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,377.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,006.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

