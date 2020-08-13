Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has increased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 193.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBRA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.