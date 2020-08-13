SafeCapital Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $265,215.03 and $1.10 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 1% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00477788 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00016275 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012415 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003381 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012260 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,021,773 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,133 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

