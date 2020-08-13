Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Safety Insurance Group stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.03. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,299. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Safety Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 44,916 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

