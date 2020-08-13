SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 7,406.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.28) EPS.

SAGE stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $173.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Raymond James raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.26.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.