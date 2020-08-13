SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SZGPY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

