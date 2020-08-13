Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAFM. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sanderson Farms from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.25.

Shares of SAFM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,047. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -983.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,058.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

