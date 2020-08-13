Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 12,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

