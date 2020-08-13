Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 128.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

