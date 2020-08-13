Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. 3,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $15,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $2,180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 709,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 176,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

