Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,678,000 after purchasing an additional 356,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,751,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,764 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,548,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,570,000 after acquiring an additional 203,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 911,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 11,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

