SCP Investment LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SCP Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.5% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $26.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,507.25. 61,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,487.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,377.81. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

