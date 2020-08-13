Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.43. 35,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,667. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.89. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

