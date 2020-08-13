ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

SFBS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $141,048.00. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,554 shares of company stock worth $1,146,795. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,709,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,141,000 after buying an additional 385,740 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,680,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,284,000 after buying an additional 1,402,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,342,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 48,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 457.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 530,872 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

