Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,561 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,345 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $669.32. 9,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $608.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $675.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.