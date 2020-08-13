Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) dropped 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 1,361,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 829,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.13). Shiloh Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $157.93 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLO. Weber Alan W boosted its position in Shiloh Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,649,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shiloh Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shiloh Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

