Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 19,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $968,043.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,190.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 71,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $3,652,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 778,149 shares of company stock worth $36,890,608. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 525.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,299 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.