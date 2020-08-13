Short Interest in Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Expands By 666.7%

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACCA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Acacia Diversified has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

