Short Interest in Acorn Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Expands By 6,950.0%

Acorn Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 6,950.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, CEO Jan H. Loeb purchased 245,908 shares of Acorn Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $54,099.76. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTCMKTS ACFN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 113,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,304. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, batteries, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

